PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 18/11/22]

PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 18/11/22]
Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed in the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!

pc gamer
gaming laptop
Accessories and Peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

Kits

Chair

Monitor

Promotional Games on Steam
  • 171 — BRL 53.99
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition — BRL 99.95
  • Sea of ​​Thieves — BRL 44.99
  • TEKKEN 7 — BRL 19.48
  • Tales of Arise — BRL 99.79

  • Euro Truck Simulator 2 — R$ 12.49
  • Oxygen Not Included — BRL 15.63
  • CODE VEIN — BRL 29.99
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm — R$49.95
  • Little Nightmares II — BRL 52.63
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ — BRL 22.48
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — BRL 23.98
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT — BRL 39.97
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 — BRL 23.98
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 — BRL 19.40
