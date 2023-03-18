5G News
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 17/03/23]

By Abraham
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 17/03/23]
Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed in the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!

Accessories and Peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

Kits

Monitor

Chair

Promotional Games on Steam
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition — R$99.95
  • forza horizon 5 — BRL 149.40
  • cyberpunk 2077 — BRL 99.95
  • NieR:Automata — BRL 53.50
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 — BRL 98.96
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT — BRL 40.00
  • Persona 5 Royal — R$ 161.85
  • Stellaris — BRL 26.99
  • Rust — BRL 69.33
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III — R$ 168.84
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE — BRL 199.44
  • Project Zomboid — BRL 25.45
  • God of War — BRL 119.94
  • Sea of ​​Thieves 2023 Edition — R$14.99
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — R$12.90

