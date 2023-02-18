5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games

PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 17/02/23]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 17/02/23]
pc gamer promotions for computers accessories and games semana 170223.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed in the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

- Advertisement -

Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!

pc gamer
gaming laptop
Accessories and Peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

Kits

Monitor

Chair

Promotional Games on Steam
  • Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition — $29.99
  • Dying Light Definitive Edition — BRL 24.99
  • Mafia Trilogy — BRL 111.96
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — BRL 314.92
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns – R$ 179.94
  • Borderlands 3 — BRL 11.99
  • Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition — $10.98
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — R$199.95
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition — $29.07
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — R$37.45
  • Batman: Arkham Knight — $17.99
  • Batman: Arkham Collection — $19.99
  • Gotham Knights – R$ 134.55
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition — R$11.99
  • NBA 2K23 — R$ 89.97
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.