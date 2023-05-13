PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 12/05/23]

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.
This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed in the link identified as Source.
It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.
Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!
Mouse
Keyboard
Headphones
Kits
Monitor
Chair
- Far Cry 6 — BRL 62.50
- forza horizon 5 — BRL 136.95
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — BRL 32.23
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — BRL 82.17
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — BRL 82.17
- Stray — BRL 55.99
- Crusader Kings III Royal Edition — R$ 163.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow Set — $19.99
- Crusader Kings III — R$ 67.49
- Blasphemous — BRL 33.47
- Cities: Skylines — BRL 26.69
- Insurgency: Sandstorm — R$ 44.95
- SCUM – BRL 56.50
- Overcooked! 2 — BRL 14.97
- Hell Let Loose — BRL 143.98