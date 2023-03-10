PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 10/03/23]

Friday is here and as usual here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out another round of promotions that are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers, thus helping to stay on top of possible promotions for accessories, games and even a new desktop or notebook to play with.
Following the pattern, this publication is organized by type of promotion and brings in its final block the availability of games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be checked in the link identified as Source.
In order not to lose the habit, it is worth mentioning here that the prices are those practiced at the time of publication, not being guaranteed the maintenance of these values, as well as the availability, being these responsibility of the stores and not necessarily reflected here in the publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to the deals! Good shopping!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — BRL 98.96
- Battlefield 2042 — BRL 74.70
- dead by daylight — BRL 19.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — BRL 124.50
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — BRL 124.50
- Total War: WARHAMMER III — R$ 168.84
- Total War: WARHAMMER II — R$ 85.68
- Contraband Police — BRL 52.79
- Subnautica — BRL 19.13
- Dead Cells — BRL 28.49
- Monster Hunter: World — R$ 49.95
- Monster Hunter Rise — BRL 69.95
- Deep Rock Galactic — R$19.13
- Grand Theft Auto V — R$ 38.63
- Transport Fever 2 — BRL 53.99