PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 09/12/22]

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.
This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.
It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 — BRL 119.60
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — BRL 66.00
- year 1800 — BRL 59.40
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — BRL 78.87
- cyberpunk 2077 — BRL 99.95
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 — R$32.99
- Resident Evil Village — BRL 69.95
- Forza Horizon 5 — R$ 161.85
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $15.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition — $35.96
- Chained Echoes — BRL 68.00
- It Takes Two — BRL 79.60
- Grand Theft Auto V — R$ 32.33
- Hades — BRL 23.74
- theHunter: Call of the Wild — R$7.59