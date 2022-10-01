PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 30/09/22]

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions

pc gamer computer accessories and games promotions semana 300922.jpeg
Friday is here and as usual here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out another round of promotions that are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers, thus helping to stay on top of possible promotions for accessories, games and even a new desktop or notebook to play with.

Following the pattern, this publication is organized by type of promotion and brings in its final block the availability of games that are discounted on Steam, the complete list can be checked at the link identified as Source.

In order not to lose the habit, it is worth mentioning here that the prices are those practiced at the time of publication, not being guaranteed the maintenance of these values, as well as availability, these being the responsibility of the stores and not necessarily reflected here in the publication.

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to the deals! Good shopping!

PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

kits

Chair

Monitor

Games on sale on Steam
  • Need for Speed ​​Heat — R$13.95
  • terraria — BRL 9.99
  • Batman: Arkham Collection — BRL 29.99
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT — BRL 39.97
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – BRL 23.98
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition — R$ 59.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Black Flag – Gold Edition — R$35.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — R$35.99
  • Middle-earth: Set of Shadows — R$ 56.99
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition — R$29.99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — R$41.99
  • Mortal Kombat 11 — BRL 31.99
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate — R$ 62.49
  • Cuphead — BRL 25.89
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — R$149.99

