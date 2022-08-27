HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions

PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 26/08/22]

pc gamer computer accessories and games promotions semana 260822.jpeg
Another Friday has arrived and, as has become a custom on TechSmart, let’s check out which promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help those who are interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices quoted in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Warnings given, let’s get to it! Check out the deals below and happy shopping!

PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

kits

Chair

Monitor

Games on sale on Steam
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition — R$99.95
  • F1 Manager 2022 — BRL 89.99
  • Age of Empires IV — BRL 54.99
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — BRL 75.00
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human — BRL 149.40
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II — R$36.29
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III — R$65.96
  • Call of Duty: WWII — BRL 65.96
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III – BRL 226.80
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy — R$52.50
  • Far Cry 4 — BRL 26.99
  • Far Cry 3 — BRL 17.99
  • Far Cry 5 — BRL 35.99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — R$49.17
  • Destiny 2: The Witch-Queen Deluxe Edition — R$60.79

