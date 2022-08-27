PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 26/08/22]

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become a custom on TechSmart, let’s check out which promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC s. Thus, we help those who are interested in staying on top of possible promotions for , , desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.