PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 23/09/22]

Published on

By Abraham
PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 23/09/22]
pc gamer computer accessories and games promotions semana 230922.jpeg
Another Friday has arrived and, as has become a custom on TechSmart, let’s check out which promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help those who are interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices quoted in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Warnings given, let’s get to it! Check out the deals below and happy shopping!

PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

kits

Chair

Monitor

Games on sale on Steam
  • Cyberpunk 2077 — BRL 99.95
  • Sea of ​​Thieves — BRL 44.99
  • Devil May Cry 5 — BRL 32.96
  • hades — BRL 28.49
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance — BRL 12.49
  • Half-Life: Alyx — R$54.99
  • Satisfactory – BRL 35.99
  • Mortal Shell – BRL 17.09
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition — R$199.96
  • TEKKEN 7 – BRL 19.48
  • FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION — BRL 62.50
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — R$44.99
  • Monster Hunter Rise — R$89.99
  • Northgard – BRL 17.39
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection — BRL 51.60

