PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 16/09/22]

Friday is here and as usual here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out another round of promotions that are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers, thus helping to stay on top of possible promotions for accessories, games and even a new desktop or notebook to play with.

Following the pattern, this publication is organized by type of promotion and brings in its final block the availability of games that are discounted on Steam, the complete list can be checked at the link identified as Source.

In order not to lose the habit, it is worth mentioning here that the prices are those practiced at the time of publication, not being guaranteed the maintenance of these values, as well as availability, these being the responsibility of the stores and not necessarily reflected here in the publication.

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to the deals! Good shopping!

PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

kits

Chair

Monitor

Games on sale on Steam
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition — R$79.96
  • Days Gone — BRL 79.96
  • God of War — BRL 159.92
  • Cyberpunk 2077 — BRL 99.95
  • Sea of ​​Thieves — BRL 44.99
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT – BRL 95.40
  • Hades – BRL 28.49
  • Devil May Cry 5 — R$ 32.96
  • Battlefield 2042 — BRL 112.05
  • Dying Light Definitive Edition — BRL 31.24
  • Assetto Corsa — BRL 7.59
  • Control Ultimate Edition — BRL 32.25
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition — R$19.99
  • FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE REMAKE – BRL 248.42
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — R$ 31.84

