PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 11/11/22]

- Advertisement -
Friday is here and, as usual, we are going to update our weekly list with the best deals on Gamer accessories and PCs for you to boost your gaming.
Below you will find the best deals in the main online stores in Europe separated by device type, so be sure to check each one of them to pay the best price when upgrading.
In addition, it is worth remembering that we also have a section with all the games on sale on Steam and you can check out the full list of them at the Source link.
- Advertisement -
It is worth remembering that the responsibility of the quoted prices is of the stores, which can close or change the offers at any time.
Without further ado, let’s get to this week’s gamer list!
PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals
Mouse
Keyboard
Headphones
kits
Chair
Monitor
Games on sale on Steam
- Dying Light 2 – Stay Human — R$136.95
- Far Cry 5 — BRL 35.99
- Far Cry 4 — BRL 26.99
- Far Cry 3 — BRL 17.99
- Hot Wheels Unleashed — R$59.99
- Astroneer – BRL 27.99
- Monster Hunter Rise — R$69.95
- Monster Hunter: World — R$49.95
- Detroit: Become Human — BRL 67.49
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — R$32.96
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition — R$25.17
- Dead Cells — BRL 28.49
- Devil May Cry 5 — R$32.96
- Advertisement -