HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions

PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 09/09/22]

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 09/09/22]
pc gamer computer accessories and games promotions semana 090922.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become a custom on TechSmart, let’s check out which promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help those who are interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices quoted in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

- Advertisement -

Warnings given, let’s get to it! Check out the deals below and happy shopping!

PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

kits

Chair

Monitor

Games on sale on Steam
  • DayZ – BRL 71.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 — BRL 119.50
  • Weapon 3 — BRL 24.99
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER — BRL 23.99
  • Hunt: Showdown — BRL 44.50
  • Resident Evil 3 — R$41.97
  • Resident Evil 4 — R$9.99
  • Resident Evil Village — BRL 104.92
  • Conan Exiles — BRL 29.84
  • New World – BRL 37.74
  • Need for Speed ​​Payback — R$8.90
  • F1 22 – BRL 161.85
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2 — R$ 12.49
  • Forza Horizon 4 — BRL 82.17
  • Forza Horizon 5 — BRL 174.30

How to protect yourself from abuse on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Instagram will allow you to republish posts from other users

Instagram is working on a new feature that will allow us to republish a...
Tech News

Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from R$ 2,159

In April of this year, Samsung brought to Europe O Galaxy A73 5G....

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.