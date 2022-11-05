Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
PC Gamer: computer, accessories and games promotions [Semana 04/11/22]

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become a custom on TechSmart, let’s check out which promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help those who are interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices quoted in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Warnings given, let’s get to it! Check out the deals below and happy shopping!

PC Gamer
gaming notebook
accessories and peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

kits

Chair

Monitor

Games on sale on Steam
  • Battlefield 1 – BRL 23.88
  • Deep Rock Galactic — BRL 19.13
  • New World — BRL 37.74
  • From Space — BRL 31.99
  • The Past Within — BRL 12.29
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — R$179.94
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord — R$159.99
  • Metal: Hellsinger — BRL 79.99
  • Kingdoms and Castles — BRL 17.39
  • Dying Light – BRL 22.49
  • Against the Storm — BRL 42.49
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II — BRL 23.85
  • The Entropy Center — BRL 49.49
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition — R$ 74.99
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole — R$37.49
