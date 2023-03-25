PayPal starts allowing Android passkey logins

The adoption of passcodes as an alternative to the use of traditional passwords is not going at the expected rate, since although it already has support in the main password management services, the same does not happen with the services we use daily, where currently less than 50 of them have already adopted this secure login method.

Among the services that are adopting passkeys is the well-known online payment platform Paypal, which, adding the recent addition of support for passkeys for eligible users of iOS mobile devices, now begins the rollout for users of Android mobile devices.



A deployment that will be done in phases

- Advertisement -

Of course, for now users of Android mobile devices in the US who have at least Android 9 and access their personal accounts in Paypal through Chrome will be able to access it. Interestingly, support for passkeys came to Chrome at the end of last year right around the launch of Chrome 108 last December.

Users who begin to have support, which will not be all at first, will see a notification of this, being able to configure their personal accounts to proceed to establish this secure login method, so that on successive occasions, they only have to authenticate in the same way that they usually unlock access to their devices.

And since Chrome allows cross-device syncing, users can use this authentication method on any other supported device. However, Paypal’s own native Android app doesn’t yet have support for passkeys, and as far as current limitations go, Paypal says it will roll out support more widely over the next year.

The only payment platform to support passkeys

Even so, Paypal is still the only payment platform that is starting to allow logins using passkeys, something that perhaps should not be surprising, since Paypal is part of the FIDo Alliance along with other technology companies, which have helped create this new standard and secure alternative to the use of traditional passwords.

- Advertisement -

It will be a matter of having more patience so that the passwords become established in society, although this will not mark the end of passwords but rather a drastic drop in them in the future.

More information/Image Credit: Paypal