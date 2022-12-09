PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Offerings in the European Union

Although 2022 has not been a good year for cryptocurrencies, they are still alive and very active in various sectors, which is why giants like Paypal are still interested in investing in the subject.

PayPal has taken its first step into the European Union (EU) cryptocurrency market by choosing Luxembourg as its entry point. In the coming days, PayPal customers in Luxembourg will be able to buy, sell and store digital assets in their PayPal accounts. The minimum amount that users will be allowed to buy cryptocurrencies will be 1 EUR, and Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ether can be purchased.

The company is also willing to collaborate with the Luxembourg authorities in their process of shaping the digital asset industry to keep it aligned with existing financial systems.

They want to make it easy to explore cryptocurrency in the familiar PayPal environment.

In October, the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) voted in favor of the MiCA legislation, which was first proposed in September 2020. The goal of MiCA is to establish a uniform legal framework for the use of cryptocurrencies. in the European Union (EU), and is expected to roll out across the EU by 2024. This will give companies like PayPal enough time to comply with EU rules and adapt their operations accordingly.

PayPal first started operating in the cryptocurrency industry in the US two years ago in 2020, allowing its users in the US to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency. In 2021 they arrived in the UK, now starting to enter the EU.