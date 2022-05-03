PayPal at the forefront of Apple Pay

The closure of the payment system NFC (almost) no one likes Apple via Apple Pay, except Apple itself. The European Antitrust, which in 2020 launched an investigation into the instrument, does not like it, and neither does the Commission. But discontent is even more widespread, indeed apparently their origin is not at all institutionalhow much rather privateand the second would foment the first.

Reference goes to PayPalwhich in the world of tap-to-pay payment systems is Apple’s rival: well, according to reports from Bloomberg, there would be the company founded in 1999 by Elon Musk (and others) behind the complaint of anti-competitive behavior of Tim Cook & associates to the European institutions. For now this is an informal complaint, essentially a recall, but the situation could soon become critical.