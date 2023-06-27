PayPal also introduces Passkeys in Italy on Android and iOS

PayPal announced the expansion of passkeys in Italy, giving customers an easier and more secure way to access their accounts. Passkeys allow you to securely log into PayPal without entering your traditional password, but verifying the user’s identity through biometric data or the password of the device.

Passkeys are an industry standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. This new standard is designed to replace passwords with cryptographic key pairs and use digital credentials such as biometric sensors (fingerprint, facial recognition) or PIN and pattern. PayPal is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance and is one of the first financial services companies to offer passkey authentication.

This state-of-the-art safety standard is known to be highly resistant to phishingcredential stuffing and other remote attacks, solving the security problems associated with traditional passwords.