PayPal also introduces Passkeys in Italy on Android and iOS

PayPal announced the expansion of passkeys in Italy, giving customers an easier and more secure way to access their accounts. Passkeys allow you to securely log into PayPal without entering your traditional password, but verifying the user’s identity through biometric data or the password of the device.
Passkeys are an industry standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. This new standard is designed to replace passwords with cryptographic key pairs and use digital credentials such as biometric sensors (fingerprint, facial recognition) or PIN and pattern. PayPal is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance and is one of the first financial services companies to offer passkey authentication.
This state-of-the-art safety standard is known to be highly resistant to phishingcredential stuffing and other remote attacks, solving the security problems associated with traditional passwords.
To create a passkey on Apple devices, eligible customers (iOS 16.1 or higher) can log into PayPal.com using Safari and their existing PayPal credentials. Next, you’ll be prompted to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID to create the passkey. The passkey you create will sync with iCloud Keychain to ensure an easy and secure login experience.
For Android devices, customers can create a passkey by logging into PayPal using their Chrome browser and their existing credentials. During the login process, they will have the “Create a passkey” option along with the passkey information. The user will then be prompted to authenticate as they usually do to unlock the device, and the passkey will be created. Later, you can use the passkey to access PayPal on devices running Android 9 or later.
The passkeys they will be introduced in Italy in the coming weeks, giving PayPal customers an easier and more secure sign-in option. For more information on using passkeys on PayPal, you can visit the company’s official website (in SOURCE).