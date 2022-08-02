Payment processing for porn website puts Visa under pressure

Visa could be held liable for helping to market Pornhub videos featuring children. Admission to the lawsuit is not a guilty verdict.

A court in California allows a lawsuit against the financial services provider Visa. The company credibly knew that porn site operator MindGeek made money from sex videos featuring children, according to Judge Cormac Carney in a late July ruling in Serena Fleites v. MindGeek.

The court dismissed Visa’s attempts to get its part of the lawsuit dismissed. Carney justified the ruling (PDF) by saying that the company plausibly “intended to help MindGeek monetize child pornography”. Visa continued to provide services for Canadian company MindGeek’s porn website Pornhub, despite knowing that the porn platform had neglected to moderate underage videos. This is reported by the US tech portal The Verge on Monday.

Multiple alleged violations of the law

In the ongoing lawsuit, MindGeek, Visa and other companies are accused of a number of violations of the law. Among other things, they are said to have violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) and the California Unfair Competition Act (UCL).

The lawsuit (PDF) follows a sexually explicit video filmed and posted to Pornhub showing the plaintiff, who was a teenager at the time. “Despite being notified of the illegality of the video, Pornhub reportedly hesitated for weeks to take it down, allowing it to be downloaded and uploaded again and again while generating ad revenue,” writes The Verge. Only after a report by the New York Times that child abuse videos and videos of sexual violence against minors had been published on Pornhub did payment providers Visa and Mastercard temporarily suspend their business relationships with MindGeek, the company that operates Pornhub. Dozens of women are also suing MindGeek for non-consensual sex videos.

No guilty verdict

“Visa lent MindGeek a much-needed tool – its payment network – with the supposed knowledge that there was a plethora of monetized child porn on MindGeek sites,” Judge Carney writes. The ruling also notes that it was only after the New York Times published the story about Pornhub and Visa suspended the account that MindGeek removed several million videos to address concerns. Visa is not required by the court to “monitor the billions of unique transactions it processes each year,” according to the ruling. “The only request is not to offer the tool with which a known, suspected criminal organization commits its crimes.”

The court also differentiates Visa’s behavior from that of other companies that work indirectly with Pornhub and MindGeek. For example, Google cannot necessarily be held liable for allowing Pornhub links to appear in search results. “Visa allegedly knowingly provided the very tool with which MindGeek committed its alleged crime of monetizing child pornography,” Carney writes. “Even if Google were aware that its search engine was being used to drive traffic to a website allegedly teeming with child pornography, thereby indirectly helping that website monetize its illegal content, it would have, unlike Visa provided no tool to complete the crime.”

In a statement to Variety, Visa called the ruling “disappointing” and said it “will not tolerate the use of our network for illegal activity,” but “we continue to believe Visa is an improper defendant in this case.” However, the judgment does not yet mean a guilty verdict against Visa, but only the admission of the lawsuit against the financial service provider. Only if, after hearing the matter itself, a court finds that the allegations are true, Visa could be held liable.



