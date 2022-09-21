Payment for the RJ subway with Samsung Pay can now be done with a locked cell phone

Starting this week, the users of Paythe South Korean brand’s financial transaction system, can now pay for the Rio de Janeiro subway without having to unlock the smart during the operation. As reported by the website Tecnoblog, the application Samsung Pay is notifying users about the new possibility to use the service. The system already buys the public transport ticket by touching the device to the turnstile validator, without additional confirmations.

In this way, it will not be necessary to enter the password or use biometrics to guarantee access to the subway, bus, train and the like. The feature is available for NFC (contactless) transactions with credit and debit cards. Call of Transit, the tool promises to bring more agility to the service in ending the user's need trigger Samsung Pay manually, as was done before. Just bring the device closer to the validator and pass after the charge has been made.