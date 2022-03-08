Pay $10 and get nearly 1,000 games to support Ukraine

Beyond the negative measures, the Itch.io game sales platform is organized by Necrosoft Games a small charity campaign called “Bundle for Ukraine” with which it will allow us to get hold of a collection of 991 independent gamessoundtracks, books, comics, tabletop RPGs, and game tools by a minimum donation for the modest price of 10 dollars (only 9.20 euros), knowing that all proceeds will go to humanitarian aid organizations in Ukraine.

And it is that although quantity and price are already very tempting, many will be thinking if it is really worth it, and the answer is a resounding yes. And it is that this bundle includes games like Celeste, Baba is You, Superhot, Jotun, Minit, 2064 Read Only Memories, Skatebird or Towerfall Ascension, among many others, as well as a huge selection of titles from small developers among which we can undoubtedly find some hidden gem. In total, the items in the package would cost no less than about $6,500.

Thus, as we said, all the profits obtained during this campaign will go to two charities in particular: the International Medical Corp., a nonprofit humanitarian organization currently working in Ukraine to increase access to medical services, including mental health support, and help contain the spread of COVID-19; and the Ukrainian organization Voices of Childrenwhich sets up shelters and helps children cope with the horrors of the onset of war.

On the other hand, although the package will only need a minimum payment of 10 dollars to unlock the full assortment of items, those responsible for the campaign remind us that donors are free to pay as much as they want. And it is that in fact they hope to reach a collection of more than a million dollars before the end of this event, on March 17.

As of this news release date, with just under 10 days remaining, Necrosoft Games’ Itch.io “Bundle for Ukraine” campaign has already raised close to $375,000,