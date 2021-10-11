Pause the recording of a WhatsApp audio and continue it later with this trick

If you are one of the people who takes the time to send a audio message or voice memo on WhatsApp , then this method is for you. Well in the future updates these records may be paused so that later you can continue them with more peace of mind and, above all, in a single file.

What are the audios of WhatsApp and how are voice memos sent? WhatsApp audios have been created in order for you to respond with your voice to any request from a contact. This will prevent you from typing and will save you on more than one occasion.

To be able to send a voice memo in WhatsApp you just need to enter the application, then go to a conversation and press the microphone icon next to the writing bar. Now you just have to talk to the cell phone and send it.

HOW TO PAUSE AN AUDIO RECORDING IN WHATSAPP

WhatsApp andYou are working on a function that allows you to pause the audio recording you are making to continue it, for instance, later.

According WABeta Info , who accessed this information, indicates that anyone who can record an audio and wants to pause it, will only have to press the stop button that will appear when you record your voice.

In case you want to continue it later, simply press the red button on the microphone again so that you can carry out your recording. Of course, when you finish you must press the send button so that your voice note is sent to the contact you want.

It should be noted that this method to be able to pause WhatsApp recordings is under development and only a few lucky ones have been able to access it. Although it is not known when it will reach other users, it is expected that this tool will be very useful, especially for those who send long audio files.