Patterns in software development: The alternatives to the singleton pattern

One question about the controversial singleton pattern is still open: What alternatives to this design pattern are there?

After an introduction to the Singleton pattern, considered the most controversial design pattern from the book Design Patterns: Elements of Reusable Object-Oriented Software, and a discussion of its advantages and disadvantages, only one question remains: what are the alternatives to the singleton pattern? I would like to present two alternative patterns today: the monostate pattern and dependency injection.

The Monostate pattern

The Monostate pattern is similar to the Singleton pattern and is very popular in Python. While the singleton pattern guarantees that only one instance of a class exists, the monostate pattern ensures that all instances of a class have the same state. The monostate pattern is also known as the Borg idiom, in reference to the Borg from the sci-fi series Star Trek, who share a common brain or memory.

In the monostate pattern, all data items are static. This means that the instances of a class use the same data. However, the member functions for accessing the data are not static. The instance users are unaware of the class’s singleton-like behavior.

// monostate.cpp #include <iostream> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> class Monostate { public: void addNumber(const std::string& na, int numb) { teleBook[na] = numb; } void getEntries () const { for (auto ent: teleBook){ std::cout << ent.first << ": " << ent.second << '

'; } } private: static std::unordered_map<std::string, int> teleBook; }; std::unordered_map<std::string, int> Monostate::teleBook{}; int main() { std::cout << '

'; Monostate tele1; Monostate tele2; tele1.addNumber("grimm", 123); tele2.addNumber("huber", 456); tele1.addNumber("smith", 789); tele1.getEntries(); std::cout << '

'; tele2.getEntries(); std::cout << '

'; }

The probably more obvious alternative to the singleton pattern is dependency injection.

dependency injection

The Singleton pattern has a number of serious disadvantages, which I described in my article “Pattern in Software Development: Pros and Cons of the Singleton Pattern”. For this reason, many see the singleton pattern as an anti-pattern, and it will probably no longer be found in a new edition of the book “Design Patterns: Elements of Reusable Object-Oriented Software”. Dependency injection is instead a likely replacement candidate for the future.

The core idea of ​​dependency injection is that when an object or a function (client) is initialized from a central instance, it is assigned the service on which it depends. In this case, the client does not know anything about the construction of the service. The client is completely separated from the service to be used, which is injected by an injector. This is in contrast to the singleton pattern, where the client creates the service itself when needed.

int client(){ ... auto singleton = Singleton::getInstance(); singleton.doSomething(); ... }

Dependency injection is a form of inversion of control. It is not the client that creates and invokes the service, but rather the injector that injects the service into the client.

There are three types of dependency injection used in C++:

constructor injection

setter injection

Template Parameter Injection

In the following program dependencyInjection.cpp I use constructor and setter injection

// dependencyInjection.cpp #include <chrono> #include <iostream> #include <memory> class Logger { public: virtual void write(const std::string&) const = 0; virtual ~Logger() = default; }; class SimpleLogger: public Logger { void write(const std::string& mess) const override { std::cout << mess << '

'; } }; class TimeLogger: public Logger { typedef std::chrono::duration<long double> MySecondTick; long double timeSinceEpoch() const { auto timeNow = std::chrono::system_clock::now(); auto duration = timeNow.time_since_epoch(); MySecondTick sec(duration); return sec.count(); } void write(const std::string& mess) const override { std::cout << std::fixed; std::cout << "Time since epoch: " << timeSinceEpoch() << ": " << mess << '

'; } }; class Client { public: Client(std::shared_ptr<Logger> log): logger(log) {} // (1) void doSomething() { logger->write("Message"); } void setLogger(std::shared_ptr<Logger> log) { // (2) logger = log; } private: std::shared_ptr<Logger> logger; }; int main() { std::cout << '

'; Client cl(std::make_shared<SimpleLogger>()); cl.doSomething(); cl.setLogger(std::make_shared<TimeLogger>()); cl.doSomething(); cl.doSomething(); std::cout << '

'; }

the client cl requires a logger function. First the logger SimpleLogger injected via the constructor (line 1), after that the logger is replaced by the more powerful logger TimeLogger replaced. the setter -Member function allows to inject the new logger. The client is completely decoupled from the logger. It only supports the interfaces to inject loggers.

Here follows the output of the program:

There are many examples of dependency injection based on template parameters in the Standard Template Library. I name the containers here as an example.

The STL’s containers use a standard allocator. This can be replaced by your own allocator.

The ordered associative container uses std::less as a sorting criterion. Alternatively, another sorting criterion can also be used.

as a sorting criterion. Alternatively, another sorting criterion can also be used. The unordered associative containers need a hash function and an equality function. Both are template parameters and can therefore be replaced.

Finally, I would like to make a few brief assessments of the three remaining generation patterns.

The three remaining generation patterns

Abstract factory

With the Abstract Factory, you can create families of related objects without having to specify their concrete classes. A typical example is an IDE theme composed of many related objects. For example, each IDE theme has different widgets such as checkboxes, sliders, buttons, radio buttons, etc. A specific IDE theme typically has different factory methods for the different widgets. A customer can change the IDE theme and thus also the widgets while using the IDE.

builder

The Builder pattern builds complex objects step by step. This pattern allows to create different types and representations of an object with the same step-by-step construction process. The builder pattern extracts the object construction code from its class and puts it into separate objects called builders. Not all steps of the build process need to be called, and a step can have more than one builder.

prototype

The Prototype pattern creates objects by cloning an existing object. The article “Software development: design pattern factory method without problems” already puts the prototype pattern in the program factoryMethodWindowSlicingFixed.cpp around. The prototype pattern is similar to the factory method, but focuses on the initialization of the prototypes that are created. The factory method creates various objects by delegating object creation to subclasses.

What’s next?

My next articles on Design Patterns will be dedicated to structural patterns. I’ll start with the Adapter pattern, which can be implemented in C++ in two ways: multiple inheritance and delegation.

