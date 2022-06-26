Path, the essential social network during the holidays

- Advertisement -

There are many mobile applications that you can download on your mobile phone this summer and that will come in handy to plan your vacations, to create a logbook, to know which places to visit in your destination city…

Path is a social app that occupies the top positions in the application download stores

But there is a social network that brings together all these characteristics and many more. This is Pathan app that has risen to the top of the download lists in the app stores for both iOS and Android devices in recent weeks.

Path is, more than a common mobile app, a social network. In it you can create a profile and fill in your bio and place a representative image of yourself. Then, you can search for the place you are going to travel to on vacation and find all kinds of recommendations, from the best bars to go to, the theaters to visit… but also other recommendations such as the best places to take a selfie or where to see the best sunsets.

Much of this information that you will find in this social network is provided by travelers who have already been to that city, but you will also find tips and tricks provided by inhabitants of that locality. Always having the clues of local users is a plus to find those hidden restaurants or those delicacies that you will not be able to stop trying.

Of course, you can also contribute your content to fill your Path profile with recommendations and tips for other travelers. When you visit a town, don’t forget to review in Path everything that has caught your attention.

Those who visit your profile will also be able to have access to all this information -in addition to when it appears in the application’s search engine when, for example, someone searches for the name of a city- and of course you will be able to follow the profiles of your friends or those travelers you trust the most to know what their adventures are and the latest discoveries they recommend during their last trips.