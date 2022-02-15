Tech News

Patented robot with the ability to extract scorpion venom

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Known as the golden liquid, scorpion venom is considered one of the most expensive poisons in the world, costing $8,000 per gram. This compound is mainly used in therapeutic activities, such as the production of antitoxins and in treatments for some diseases.

Researchers in Morocco have patented a robot that extracts scorpion venom without human intervention, eliminating the danger of extracting it manually. The process is based on the application of a small electrical charge that, they claim, does not harm them.

Read:

Samsung integrates Apple Music into its smart TVs

Safe extraction of scorpion venom

robot

Source: Hassan II University

The developers of the “VES4” robot at Hassan II University, Casablanca, comment that their invention allows the rapid and safe extraction of the poison that scientists have harnessed to obtain new drugs to combat diseases such as malaria and cancer.

The team developed the robot as part of a Ph.D. five years ago. They wanted to come up with a lightweight device that could be used inside or outside the lab and on all kinds of scorpions.

Read:

Best Google Photos alternatives, which will soon be free

In addition to making the extraction process safer, the project managers say that VES4 will make the process much more efficient. Extracting a gallon of poison using the traditional method would normally take about 2.64 million scorpions.

Thirty-five scorpions can be placed at a time inside the robot, which is programmed to apply an electrical charge that causes each of them to release a drop of white venom, explained Omar Tannan, a member of the research team.

«The antenna and the vibrating system that the robot operates facilitates the recovery of the poison droplets collected in the pipes, ensuring a fully automated process»Tannan said, adding that the venom droplets are collected in a glass tube.

The team has also published a guide to scorpions in Morocco, indicating where they can be found and classifying them by degree of toxicity.

Anass Kettani, director of the thesis behind this invention, said: “Promoting this innovation will allow the transfer of research results to the productive sector, opening the doors to financing opportunities”.

The patented robot can now be manufactured, he added, but it will need some improvements and investments to get it from the lab to market. For now, Tannan pointed out that the prototype presented still needs adjustments and that its production cost would not be high.

Previous articleOPPO’s plan to improve the camera of its mobiles: the collaboration with Hasselblad is official
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Patented robot with the ability to extract scorpion venom

Known as the golden liquid, scorpion venom is considered one of the most expensive poisons in the world,...
Android

OPPO’s plan to improve the camera of its mobiles: the collaboration with Hasselblad is official

First it was the OnePlus alliance, and now OPPO is joining. The Asian giant has...
5G News

Nokia G21 and G11, the commitment to cheap mobiles

HMD has announced the launch of the Nokia G21 and Nokia G11, two mobile phones that bet on...
Tech News

Should we fear a rebellion of killer robots against humans?

Faced with all the technological development of recent years, an eventual attack by "killer robots", like those that...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.