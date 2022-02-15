Patented robot with the ability to extract scorpion venom

Known as the golden liquid, scorpion venom is considered one of the most expensive poisons in the world, costing $8,000 per gram. This compound is mainly used in therapeutic activities, such as the production of antitoxins and in treatments for some diseases.

Researchers in Morocco have patented a robot that extracts scorpion venom without human intervention, eliminating the danger of extracting it manually. The process is based on the application of a small electrical charge that, they claim, does not harm them.

Safe extraction of scorpion venom

Source: Hassan II University

The developers of the “VES4” robot at Hassan II University, Casablanca, comment that their invention allows the rapid and safe extraction of the poison that scientists have harnessed to obtain new drugs to combat diseases such as malaria and cancer.

The team developed the robot as part of a Ph.D. five years ago. They wanted to come up with a lightweight device that could be used inside or outside the lab and on all kinds of scorpions.

In addition to making the extraction process safer, the project managers say that VES4 will make the process much more efficient. Extracting a gallon of poison using the traditional method would normally take about 2.64 million scorpions.

Thirty-five scorpions can be placed at a time inside the robot, which is programmed to apply an electrical charge that causes each of them to release a drop of white venom, explained Omar Tannan, a member of the research team.

«The antenna and the vibrating system that the robot operates facilitates the recovery of the poison droplets collected in the pipes, ensuring a fully automated process»Tannan said, adding that the venom droplets are collected in a glass tube.

The team has also published a guide to scorpions in Morocco, indicating where they can be found and classifying them by degree of toxicity.

Anass Kettani, director of the thesis behind this invention, said: “Promoting this innovation will allow the transfer of research results to the productive sector, opening the doors to financing opportunities”.

The patented robot can now be manufactured, he added, but it will need some improvements and investments to get it from the lab to market. For now, Tannan pointed out that the prototype presented still needs adjustments and that its production cost would not be high.