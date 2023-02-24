Patent registered by Apple suggests Watch with bands that change color

One new Apple registered patent can indicate a function for your watches that it will work with color changing bracelets. The information comes from the portal Patently Applethe novelty was guaranteed by the US Patent and Trademark Office so that the component has a resource with electrochromism. In practice, this means that the user will have the option to customize the apple smartwatch bracelet any way they want. Including, everything can be done through settings of the device itself to make combinations. Likewise, the idea can be useful to show notifications to the user.

According to the registration, the bracelet for Apple Watch must be composed of three separate regions with the possibility of color customization by the owner of the item. Therefore, the function even makes it possible to match the watch with the clothes that the person is wearing. If implemented, this novelty will not only have a visual impact, as it may be useful in the use of the watch. In this sense, it will be possible to configure so that a certain color is shown in order to pass on some type of information to the user.



