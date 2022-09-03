Patent application suggests “double pill” in the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple is planning a new front camera module for two devices in the 2022 smartphones. A suitable entry for this has now appeared at the US and Trademark Office.

According to the rumor mill, 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring a new design for the front camera module for the first time. A newly discovered patent filed by Apple with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) now describes technical details.

Two holes instead of notch

So far, the so-called TrueDepth module, which contains the selfie camera and the components necessary for face recognition Face ID, consisted of a single notch, the so-called notch. Reports have been circulating for months that this system is to be replaced by a “ pill”. This consists of an elongated module that contains the Face ID components and a single circular hole in the display (“punch-hole design”) that includes the selfie camera. The revised design should keep more screen space free than the notch; It remains to be seen how this will be implemented in software practice in the iOS interface.

An Apple patent application just published by the USPTO now fits the change in the TrueDepth module. the PatentlyApple discovered. It describes a so-called Light Folded Projector (LFP) that could replace the previous dot projector (“dot projector”), which projects a grid of around 30,000 infrared dots onto the user’s face so that the camera can recognize it.

Less space required in the housing

The LFP should take up significantly less space than the previous point projector, which in turn fits in with the double pill. The technology described, which is to be patented, is intended to reduce the size of both the imaging and the sensor components of the TrueDepth module. There are also other advantages that the LFP offers: The display direction of the IR points required for Face ID can be changed, which allows more flexibility during installation – and possibly also how you look at the display so that the readout works. Apple proposes various positionings in its patent, including the version separate from the selfie camera, as would be the case with the “double pill”.

It is unclear whether the LFP will actually be in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – Apple usually submits numerous patent applications and only implements a fraction of the technology described in them. Sometimes patents only serve to ward off possible competitors who might use similar processes. The new iPhone models will be presented next week, date is September 7th.