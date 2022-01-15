Patchstack, the way to monitor WordPress plugins and know if they need updating

Those who manage websites know that security is a very important factor for the stability of the page. Privacy issues on platforms like WordPress have several aspects, but one of the most up to us is plugins and themes. Updating these plugins is vital to maintaining site security and in that regard, we want to introduce you to a way to monitor your WordPress plugins.

It is another plugin called Patchstack that from its free version allows you to keep an eye on up to 99 websites.

The easiest way to monitor your WordPress plugins

Image source: iLoveFreeSoftware.

Outdated plugins on web servers represent one of the biggest security risks for sites. By not updating them, we are exposed to exploiting vulnerabilities that could have been corrected in the new version. So if you’re not aware of this issue on the site you manage, it’s time to start. The good news is that to monitor WordPress plugins we can use the service offered by Patchstack.

It is a plugin that is responsible for scanning the rest that we have installed on the server to see if they deserve to be updated. This is a great support for those sites that use third-party plugins and need to keep an eye out for new versions.

To start monitoring your plugins in WordPress you must follow this link to create an account and access the main panel of Patchstack. Once inside, you will be able to register the websites, keeping in mind that up to 99 are allowed for free. Next, you will need to go to WordPress and install the Patchstack plugin for the scan to begin.

In the main panel of the service you will see the results with the plugins installed and those that require updating. In this way, you will be able to see in a very simple way what are those plugins that can represent a security problem and solve it immediately.