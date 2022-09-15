Patchday Adobe: Malicious code attacks on InDesign, Photoshop & Co. possible

There are important security updates for various applications. There are currently no documented known.

If you use Adobe Animate, Bridge, Experience, Illustrator, InCopy, or Photoshop, you should install the current versions for security reasons. If this does not happen, attackers could, in the worst case, execute code on systems. Adobe classifies most of the gaps as “critical” a.

- Advertisement -

Patch now!

According to the warnings, malicious code gets onto systems via memory errors. Adobe is currently not explaining how attackers can cause these states. As a rule, such attacks are not easily possible. In Animate 2021 21.0.12 and Animate 2022 22.0.8 The developers have closed two malicious code vulnerabilities for macOS and Windows.

bridge is in the macOS and Windows Versions 11.1.4 and 12.0.3 secured. A total of ten malicious code and two memory leak holes were closed. Experience manager is as cloud services and Version 6.5.14.0 repaired. In addition to executing their own code, attackers could also circumvent security mechanisms.

Illustrator is also vulnerable on macOS and Windows. Here create the expenses Illustrator 2021 25.4.8 and Illustrator 2022 26.5 Remedy. In InCopy 16.4.3 and 17.4 (macOS and Windows), the developers have closed a total of seven security gaps. InDesign is in the Versions 16.4.3 and 17.4 (macOS and Windows) against possible attacks. Photoshop 2021 22.5.9 and Photoshop 2022 23.5 (macOS and Windows) bring a more effective malicious code defense.