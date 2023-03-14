Patch of January 2023, several Galaxy have already received them: here are the ones

- Advertisement -

They are different Samsung smartphones who in these first days of 2023 received the android security patches of January. Samsung, by now it is established, is among the fastest manufacturers to update its smartphones, and not even at the beginning of 2023 has it failed in its duties. So quick summary of January’s Android patches and the Galaxy that already got them.

Google’s correctives, already arrived on the Pixels, intervene on 50 highly critical issues, to which Samsung has added correctives for its user interface, specific for the Galaxy in short. Samsung is addressed a total of 12 security issues, one of which is highly critical. Below the already updated smartphones:

Galaxy S22 Ultra | S22+ | S22 – build S90xU1UES2BVL4 with rollout reported in USA

Galaxy S21 Ultra | S21+ | S21 – build G99xBXXS5DVL3 with rollout reported in Switzerland

Galaxy Z Flip – build F700FXXSAIVL3 with rollout marked in Italy

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | Note 20 – build N98xU1UES3GVL1 with rollout reported in the US

Galaxy Note 10+ | Note 10 – build N970FXXS8HVL3 with rollout reported in Switzerland

Galaxy A73 5G – build A736BXXS2BVL3 with rollout reported in Malaysia

Galaxy A10 – build A105MUBS8CVL1 with rollout reported in South America.

It may take days for the update to be notified. If you want to speed up the operations, you should perform a manual control with a tap on Download and install in the section Software update of the Settings of system.

(updated January 11, 2023, 11:30)