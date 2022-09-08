HomeTech NewsCybersecurityPatch now! Google warns of possible attacks on Chrome

Patch now! Google warns of possible attacks on Chrome

Tech NewsCybersecurity

Published on

By Brian Adam
patch now google warns of possible attacks on chrome.png
An important security update closes a hole in the chrome web browser. Attackers could target a vulnerability in google’s Chrome. The company states that exploit code is already in circulation. attacks could therefore be imminent or even already underway.

A warning message contains only a few details about the vulnerability (CVE-2022-3075 “high“). It is said to affect the Mojo component. This is a platform for sandbox services that coordinate via interprocess communication (IPC). The error is said to cause difficulties in validating data. What attackers look for after a successful attack is not yet known.

Chrome 105.0.5195.102 for Linux, macOS and Windows should be protected against such attacks.

Why Twitch users have lost millions of followers

