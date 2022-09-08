Patch now! Google warns of possible attacks on Chrome

- Advertisement -
An important security update closes a hole in the chrome web browser. Attackers could target a vulnerability in google’s Chrome. The company states that exploit code is already in circulation. attacks could therefore be imminent or even already underway.
A warning message contains only a few details about the vulnerability (CVE-2022-3075 “high“). It is said to affect the Mojo component. This is a platform for sandbox services that coordinate via interprocess communication (IPC). The error is said to cause difficulties in validating data. What attackers look for after a successful attack is not yet known.
Chrome 105.0.5195.102 for Linux, macOS and Windows should be protected against such attacks.
