Patch now! Google warns of possible attacks on Chrome

An important security update closes a hole in the web browser. Attackers could target a vulnerability in ’s Chrome. The company states that exploit code is already in circulation. could therefore be imminent or even already underway.

A warning message contains only a few details about the vulnerability (CVE-2022-3075 “high“). It is said to affect the Mojo component. This is a platform for sandbox services that coordinate via interprocess communication (IPC). The error is said to cause difficulties in validating data. What attackers look for after a successful attack is not yet known.

Chrome 105.0.5195.102 for Linux, macOS and Windows should be protected against such attacks.

