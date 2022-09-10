Pat Gelsinger acknowledges that Intel will continue to lose share to AMD

- Advertisement -

The CEO of , Pat , has always stood out for being very clear about the steps to follow to strengthen and improve the position of his company, which, to this day, s to be one of the greatest giants in the world in the technology sector, and is the only company that designs and manufactures its own x86-x64 processors.

He has also displayed an overwhelming frankness When it comes to talking about Intel’s strategies, and its plans both in the short and medium term, something that, together with his extensive knowledge, has earned him the respect of the media. During the Evercore ISI TMT conference, the CEO of Intel has given some important details about how he sees the future of the company, and also about the possible measures that could be carried out.

First, it has confirmed that it expects Intel keep losing market share to AMD during 2023, and says this is due to significant competition in the x86 CPU market right now. On this subject, Pat himself acknowledged that they have not finished playing his cards well. These were his exact words:

“The competition is just having a good time, and we haven’t executed (-their plans and objectives-) well enough. So we wait for that bottom touch. The business will grow, but we expect that there will still be some losses in the shares. We do not keep up with the overall growth of TAM until we get to 2025 or 2026, That will be when we start to recover participation, significant participation gains ».

In summary, Intel expects to return to the path of recovery between 2025 and 2026, that is, expects to snatch market share from AMD again from those dates. The Sapphire Rapids processors, aimed at the general consumer market, will arrive in 2023, which is a significant delay that fits with that idea that Par Gelsinger leaves us when he says that “they have not executed well” their roadmaps.

On the other hand, the CEO of Intel has also commented that does not rule out the possible exit of the company from more markets if these cease to be profitable. He did not specify anything, but made it clear that the giant is not going to remain “by force” in a market that is not interesting from an economic point of view. We should not see ghosts where there are none, it is only a general comment and with all the sense in the world, since in the end a company seeks the profitability of its business. I say this because bells were ringing that spoke of the possible exit of Intel from the graphics sector, something that has neither head nor tail.

In the general consumer market things look better for Intelthanks mainly to the success that the chip giant has had with the hybrid architecture that we saw in the Alder Lake-S processors, which as we know have high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores perfectly integrated in a single package.