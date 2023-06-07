Password manager 1Password launches support for passkeys in beta

- Advertisement -

1Password is one of the best password managers that can be used today, and from today, users will also be able to use passkeys to authenticate to applications and services on the web quickly and securely without the need for passwords. .

The platform explains that users can start using the passkeys in the beta phase through the extensions available for both Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Brave under Windows, macOs and Linux, as well as Safari on macOS.



A big step towards a password-free future

They add that their app for Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, and Linux also just received an update so users will also be able to view, edit, move, share, and delete any passwords they’ve created with 1Password. .

In this way, they take a step forward in a scenario where passwords are barely used so that, instead, pass keys are used as a safer, faster and more reliable method of accessing applications and services.

They comment in a press release that:

We’re proud to lead the transition from passwords to passcodes, and we can’t wait for you to start saving your own passcodes in 1Password.

The best thing is the fact that the passkeys will be synchronized between the different devices and systems used, so that users are not tied to a single device to use their passkeys to log in.

And as we noted above, the generated passkeys can also be shared with others via the official 1Password app.

The most reliable option to authenticate

Let us remember that the passkeys, or passkeys, allow a more secure and faster authentication using the biometric capacities of the devices, usually present in mobile phones and tablets, but also in computers, being a process quite similar to that which users They can be used regularly when unlocking a mobile by face or fingerprint, among other methods.

Here we already comment in more detail on what this system developed by the FIDO Alliance (Fast Identity Online) consists of, with technology companies such as Google, Apple or Microsoft, among others, being present.

It arrives a day after the arrival of beta support at Google

Its arrival comes a day after support for access keys arrived in beta for Google Workspace and Cloud accounts, although over time its support should be extended to other online platforms beyond the main platforms for that users can opt for this method instead of passwords and other authentication methods.

More info/Image Credit: 1Password