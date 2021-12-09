Passengers ‘puke their brains out’ on rocky Dublin Airport flight during Storm Barra

Passengers were “puking their brains out” on board a terrifying Dublin Airport flight during Storm Barra.

The incident happened on a plane heading to the capital in the midst of the storm, with Status Orange and Yellow warnings issued by Met Eireann.

A number of flights were forced to divert or go-around on approach in the gale force winds.

And a passenger on one of the flights shared a clip on TikTok of the tense situation on board, saying that cabin crew were “passing out puke bags” on the bumpy journey.

The caption reads: “When your flight to Dublin makes two attempts to land but can’t because of the high winds.. And they proceed to pass out puke bags [because] everyone is puking their brains out.”

And the startled passenger later told their followers that the plane was forced to divert to Amsterdam Schipol Airport, although they managed to secure a connecting flight later that day.

It was a chaotic day as the dangerous storm hit, with a Ryanair flight due to arrive in Cork Airport from London Stansted at 8.40am forced to divert to Shannon because of the high winds.

Another Ryanair flight arriving from Birmingham was also diverted after it failed to land as scheduled at 9.05am.

Aer Lingus had already cancelled all flights out of Cork Airport for Tuesday, with the county under a Status Red wind warning.

KLM subsequently cancelled a flight from Amsterdam, which had been due to arrive at 10.30am, while a return flight at 1.05pm was also cancelled.

In Dublin Airport, departures to Newark, Paris and Munich were cancelled but all other flights on Tuesday morning departed either on time or with short delays.

Kevin Cullinane, Group Head of Communications at the Dublin Airport Authority, said winds gusted at speeds of up to 50 Notts throughout Tuesday morning, which made it challenging for aircraft to land.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.