“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is one of the favorite productions on Netflix, what is the reason for its success?

The second and final season of Passion of Hawkspremiered by Telemundo in February 2022 and the streaming giant reached the July 20th. This installment is a continuation of several events that occurred in the first season after 20 years and begins a new generation.

The new story begins with the investigation of the mysterious death of a teacher who points to the children of the older couple of the Elizondo Kings (Juan and Norma) as possible culprits; situation that unleashes a dramatic series of events to prove his innocence.

Cast of “Pasión de 2” for its premiere on Telemundo. (Getty Images)

A Passion of hawks 2 the actors of the leading couples returned in the first season, mario cimarro, Danny Garcia, John Alphonse Baptista, Paula King, Natasha Klaus, Michael Brown and also Zarick Leon like Rosario Montes, Kristina Lilley, carmenza gonzalez Y Tatiana Jauregui. But in the same way, a cast of young actors arrived who are stealing the screen.

Among the new actors and characters are the children of Juan and Norma, played by the Mexican Bernardo Flores (Juan David Reyes Elizondo), John Manuel Restrepo (Leon Reyes Elizondo) and Sebastian Osorio (Erick Reyes Elizondo). On the other hand is Camila Rojas like Muriel Caballero Montes, Rosario’s daughter, and also yare santana as Gabriela Gaby Reyes Elizondo and Jerome Cantillo as Andres Reyes Elizondo. The last two play the roles of the children of Sara and Franco.

Danna García, Natasha Klauss and Paola Rey in recordings of "Pasión de gavilanes 2". (Getty Images)

About 15 days after arriving at , Passion of hawks 2 accumulates a little more than 33 million hours of reproduction so far, occupying the third place of the Top 10 of the giant of streaming, and being mostly the Latin American countries who position it in that place, as well as Spain.

It should be remembered that, in the first installment of Passion of Hawks, the death of Libya was the event that originated the development of the story, which prompted the revenge of Los Reyes. Now a new and very mysterious crime revolutionizes the couples made up of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters.

Zharick León returns as a preserved woman and mother of a girl. (Getty Images Telemundo)

The new story is also complicated by love affairs that are not lacking. For example, the children of some fall in love with the children of the others, as well as an adult and somewhat conflictive character from the first season who wants an affair with one of the young people and will do everything in his power to achieve it; among many other interesting and mysterious experiences of others.

Other new actors who joined Passion of hawks 2 they are spanish Michael’s Angel, Alexander Lopez, German Quintero, Boris Schomann, Katherine Porto, Jacob Montalvo, jonathan bedoya, Valeria Caicedo and the mexican Sergio Goyri.

In addition to Brown and Klaus, Jerónimo Cantillo and the young Cuban Yare Santana, who play the couple’s children. (Getty Images)

The audience on Netflix is ​​enjoying this contemporary version of the great iconic Colombian story of love, betrayal and intrigue.

