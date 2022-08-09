Party Stream and improvements in broadcasts on YouTube, the new Google Stadia

Stadia, the service specialized in streaming games from the cloud, continues to grow in features. After weeks where the news has pointed to the arrival of new game titles, Google now not only improves the streaming capabilities on YouTube, but also launches Stream, a new function by which users will be able to share the screen games with friends.

These new features should reach all users of this gaming platform from the cloud throughout this week, so you won’t have to wait long to have them, as long as you are a user of this platform.



Party Stream: the way to share content to a smaller scope

Regarding Party Stream, the very name can already lead to the idea of ​​its operation. This is an alternative to on YouTube, where users can share in real time the development of their gaming sessions with a smaller group of friends, with up to nine more friends, taking into account that they can participate in Party Streams a maximum of 10 users, admitting all possible combinations between those who watch and those who transmit their screens.

During the course of the Party Stream, the participating users also have at their disposal chat functions, including emoji reactions and voice messages. Those who are sharing their screens will also be able to see when some other participants start to watch, make a reaction or post a chat message, so you do not lose sight of the activity of the rest of the attendees.

For now it will reach the desktop and through the mobile web version on Android, although it is possible that it will reach other platforms in the future.

Switching games and/or devices with the same stream

And with regards to streaming on YouTube, Google will allow you to switch games in the same stream, so you don’t have to re-stream or pause and resume the same stream, and even switch devices with the same stream, making easier to carry out broadcasts on YouTube.

This is in addition to other improvements that have come over time, including 4K and HDR broadcasts where supported. In this way, Google continues to improve the capabilities of its platform while its rivals do not stop receiving improvements.

Via: XDA Developers