5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsParty constitutions should have fair mechanism to settle disputes: EC

Party constitutions should have fair mechanism to settle disputes: EC

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1631700030 5623.jpg
1631700030 5623.jpg
- Advertisement -





The Election Commission on Friday lamented that party constitutions are often “mutilated” to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office-bearers without any election at all.


While delivering its final order allotting the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the poll panel also observed that the constitutions of political parties ought to provide for free, fair and transparent election of office-bearers.

- Advertisement -


It also stressed on a free and fair procedure for the resolution of internal disputes.


“These procedures ought to be difficult to amend and should be amendable only after ensuring a larger support of the organisational members for the same,” it said.

- Advertisement -


It said that by the time a dispute comes to the Commission, the party constitutions are often seen to have been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office-bearers without any election at all.


Such party structures fail to inspire confidence of the Commission and it is forced to ignore the numerical strength of opposing factions in the organisational wing altogether despite being conscious of its importance and the role as the building block of the party.

- Advertisement -


This seemingly unjust situation is often a creation of the party itself which failed to create a robust constitution that provides for democratic structures within the party, it said.


It felt political parties should regularly disclose to public key aspects of its inner party functioning, such as organisational details and elections held.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which Luxury Phone Is Best?

How to?

NFC that does not work and POS infected with Malware

Today, many people use contactless payment with their mobile phones to make purchases without...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.