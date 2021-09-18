Parts of Malahide to be without water for several hours due to burst main

A number of households and businesses will be without water until 8 pm tonight due to burst water main in north Dublin.

The following parts of Malahide will not have any water until tonight:

Back Road (from Railway Line to Kinsealy Lane junction).

Kinsealy Lane (All),

Ashwood Hall,

Brookfield

The water outage is expected to go on until 8 pm tonight.

Fingal County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

A spokesperson said that Irish Water is aware of the outage.

