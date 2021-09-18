Parts of Malahide to be without water for several hours due to burst main

0 hkiwjdjpg.jpg
0 hkiwjdjpg.jpg

A number of households and businesses will be without water until 8 pm tonight due to burst water main in north Dublin.

The following parts of Malahide will not have any water until tonight:

  • Back Road (from Railway Line to Kinsealy Lane junction).
  • Kinsealy Lane (All),
  • Ashwood Hall,
  • Brookfield

The water outage is expected to go on until 8 pm tonight.

Fingal County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

A spokesperson said that Irish Water is aware of the outage.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter

Via | Dublin live

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR