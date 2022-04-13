Parts of Android that are updated by Google Play: all the mainline modules that exist and how to know which ones your mobile supports

With Android 10, the APEX modules arrived as a new weapon to fight against system fragmentation and allow Android mobiles receive critical component updates without going through the arduous path of a complete OTA: they are updated from Google Play.

Each new version of Android since then has added more updateable modules and this type of update ended up being renamed to Google Play system updates, although they are still somewhat enigmatic, since not all mobiles have the same ones. We tell you what modules exist and how to know which ones are available on your mobile.

What are mainline modules

Google has been breaking down the architecture of Android for some time so that it is no longer a difficult block to update. One of his first attempts was through Project Treble on Android Oreo, and as of Android Q system modules arrived: Android components that can be updated via Google Play without the need for a full system update. This project was called [Project Mainline](mainline https://www.xatakandroid.com/sistema-operativo/project-mainline-nuevo-invento-google-para-actualizar-parts-android-google-play) and, therefore, its modules are known as modules of mainline.

The idea is simple: Google and manufacturers can distribute updates faster and easier to users and in a less intrusive way. An example that Google puts in its documentation is to distribute changes in video codecs for a more consistent experience in new and not so new versions of Android, as well as correct specific errors without having to wait for the next security update.

These modules correspond to system components, some of which are in APEX format and others in APK. APEX (an acronym for Android Pony Express) is a new application packaging format created by Google entirely for this purpose, as normal APKs cannot be loaded before the system boots and are therefore not ideal for updating Android components .

These modules can be packaged together and pushed as updates to devices via Google Play or as OTA by the manufacturer. Even if a package includes updates to multiple modules, either all or none are installed. That is, if an error is found in the update of one of these modules, no other from the same package is installed.

What modules exist today

Some modules are in APEX format, similar -but not the same- to APKs

Mainline modules started in Android 10 with a dozen modules, and subsequent versions of Android have added more and more modules. Today, there are 23 mainline modules, although it is foreseeable that with the next versions of Android the number will continue to grow. They are the following:

abdb . This module is responsible for managing the IDE debugging sessions and the command line adb. It was introduced in Android 11 and improved in Android 12.

ART . This module updates the ART, the application execution environment of the system. In Android 10 it was part of the Runtime module and is a separate module since Android 12.

Captive Portal Login . It is the application that is responsible for logging into the network portals. The module exists since Android 10.

CellBroadcast . Module related to the certifications and tests of mobile networks. It exists since Android 11.

Conscrypt . Module that accelerates security improvements and improves mobile security without relying on security updates. It was introduced in Android 10.

Device Scheduling . It is the part of the system that detects if the mobile is in use or not, in order to restart it without interrupting users. It was introduced in Android 12.

DNS Resolver . It includes DNS address resolution logic and allows you to improve its performance and avoid related security issues. It exists since Android 10.

DocumentsUI . It’s the Android document picker. It was introduced in Android 10.

ExtServices . This module updates Android features like notification sorting, auto-fill, storage cache, and other services that run continuously. It was introduced in Android 10 but controls more features in its successive updates.

IPsec/IKEv2 Library . It is the module in charge of managing the security of Wi-Fi, LAN and VPN networks in Android. It was introduced in Android 11.

Media Codecs . Mobile codecs. This module was released in Android 10.

Half . Component that manages the processing of multimedia files in the mobile. It exists since Android 10, but it changed in Android 11.

MediaProvider . It is responsible for optimizing the indexed metadata of mobile multimedia. It was included in Android 11.

ModuleMetadata This module contains metadata from other modules. It exists since Android 10.

Network Stack Permission Configuration . Defines the permissions that allow other modules to perform network tasks. It was added in Android 10.

Network Components . Network components that include IP services, network connectivity monitoring, and detection of portals that require login. It was added in Android 10.

NNAPI Runtime . It is the module that contains the Android neural network API to perform machine learning computational operations. It was included as of Android 11.

PermissionController . Enables privacy policies and interface elements related to granting and managing permissions. It was included in Android 10, but increased its capabilities in the following versions.

SDK Extensions . This module is responsible for deciding the extension levels of the device SDK and provides the APIs to query them. It was introduced in Android 11.

Statsd . A service that works in the background collecting metrics. It was added in Android 11.

tethering . Control the tethering service on the mobile, either by Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth or Ethernet. It’s there since Android 11.

Time Zone Data . Allows time zones to be updated when there are changes. It exists since Android 10.

Wifi. The module that contains Wi-Fi connectivity, so that changes or improvements can be implemented without the need to completely update the mobile. It exists since Android 11.

How to know which ones my mobile supports

Modules available on a OnePlus with Android 12 and a Huawei with Android 10

To recap, mainline modules are basically parts of the system that can be upgraded separately. As such, it is interesting that our mobile has the largest possible numberso that we can access improvements to those modules every time there is a security change or fix.

To find out which modules your phone supports, you can use the free Mainline Updater app. The application is very simple because it only has two buttons. One of them opens the system section to search for new system updates from Google Play and the other shows the mainline modules of your mobile.

Mainline Updater Developer: Arum Communications

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

The list only indicates their names, but at least it will help you to know which parts of your mobile’s Android can be updated separately and as part of Google Play system updates.