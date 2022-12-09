Participate! Samsung and Snapdragon launch promotion with sweepstakes of Galaxy Z Flip4, Tab S8 and more

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has already been awarded in Belgium as the Product of the Year and now Samsung and Snapdragon Insiders have launched a promotion that will reward several lucky people with this smartphone and many other prizes such as the Galaxy Tab S8 5G and the Galaxy Book Go.

The current promotion is Virada da Sorte, which will raffle the following prizes:

The promotion is valid for all members of the Samsung Members forum who register through the platform following the instructions below:

Access the application Samsung Members and log in; Scroll down on the home screen until you find the benefits area and tap on it; Click on the promotion banner Turn of Luck🇧🇷 Redeem your coupondisplay it and copy the code🇧🇷 Access the official website of the Snap Awards promotion – Snapdragon – access tap on I want to participate and register with the provided code.

You can still get additional lucky numbers by following the official Snapdragon Brasil networks through the links below:

Snapdragon Europe on Instagram – login

Snapdragon Europe on YouTube- access

Snapdragon Europe on Twitter – Access

It will be possible to participate in the promotion until January 10, 2023as the draw will be held by the Federal Lottery on January 11, 2023, so be sure to participate and have a chance to win a foldable, a tablet or a new notebook!

Check out the full promotion rules: