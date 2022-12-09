Participate! Samsung and Snapdragon launch promotion with sweepstakes of Galaxy Z Flip4, Tab S8 and more

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has already been awarded in Belgium as the Product of the Year and now Samsung and Snapdragon Insiders have launched a promotion that will reward several lucky people with this smartphone and many other prizes such as the Galaxy Tab S8 5G and the Galaxy Book Go.
The current promotion is Virada da Sorte, which will raffle the following prizes:
- 3 Galaxy Z Flip 4;
- 3 Galaxy Tab S8 5G;
- 3 Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip
The promotion is valid for all members of the Samsung Members forum who register through the platform following the instructions below:
- Access the application Samsung Members and log in;
- Scroll down on the home screen until you find the benefits area and tap on it;
- Click on the promotion banner Turn of Luck🇧🇷
- Redeem your coupondisplay it and copy the code🇧🇷
- Access the official website of the Snap Awards promotion – Snapdragon – access
- tap on I want to participate and register with the provided code.
You can still get additional lucky numbers by following the official Snapdragon Brasil networks through the links below:
- Snapdragon Europe on Instagram – login
- Snapdragon Europe on YouTube- access
- Snapdragon Europe on Twitter – Access
It will be possible to participate in the promotion until January 10, 2023as the draw will be held by the Federal Lottery on January 11, 2023, so be sure to participate and have a chance to win a foldable, a tablet or a new notebook!
Check out the full promotion rules:
- Virada da Sorte Promotion Rules – access
- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
- 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution
- Secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
- 10 MP front camera
- Dual rear camera:
- 12 MP main sensor
- 12 MP ultrawide sensor
- 3,700 mAh battery, with 25W charging
- Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface
- Weight: 187g
- Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
- IPx8 certification
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at MM Stores for BRL 5,543 and at Extra by BRL 6,299🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.