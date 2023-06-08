Participate in the draw! HOTWAV Cyber ​​X and X Pro bring beefy battery, 108 MP camera, and more

- Advertisement -

published

Looking for good smartphones to import? How about waiting until June 12th to take home HOTWAV Cyber ​​X or its Pro version? The devices must be announced with a design worthy of a robust smartphone and also with the extra of having a small external screen so that you can customize it. - Advertisement - Want to know more? So scroll down the page and get to know each smartphone and also see how to participate in a big brand giveaway.

HOTWAV Cyber ​​X





Starting with HOTWAV Cyber ​​X, this device should be announced with a 6.78-inch screen that has FHD + resolution and supports 90 Hz refresh rate. So you can cancel your Netflix subscription on iPad, iPhone and more In addition, the processor is the MediaTek Helio G99, and it works with up to 256 GB of internal storage. As we are talking about a smartphone with a robust footprint, it also has a 10,200 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Finally, and not least, there is a 64 MP main camera accompanied by two more rear sensors, while the front one offers 16 MP for selfies. - Advertisement -

HOTWAV Cyber ​​X Pro





How about getting an even more powerful smartphone? HOTWAV Cyber ​​X Pro can be the best choice. With it, you also have a 6.78-inch screen with FHD + resolution and 90 Hz rate, in addition to a Helio G99 processor. However, the main difference is in the amount of RAM and the main rear camera, which go up to 12 GB and 108 MP respectively. The rear set still delivers 8 MP + 0.3 MP sensors. On the other hand, selfies are guaranteed by the 16 MP lens. - Advertisement - Complete the set, the 10,200 mAh battery with support for 33W charging and the Android operating system.

Customizable external screen





An important highlight of the two smartphones is the presence of a rear LED display inside the camera module. With this small screen it is possible to check the time without having to turn the device. In addition, with the panel you don’t miss any calls, and you can also see the date and even an icon with the battery capacity of the Cyber ​​X or Cyber ​​X Pro. Want to customize the rear LED display? The manufacturer informs that it is possible to choose several options to use a digital watch or even the analog version. That is, a highly functional display that will be a true companion in everyday life. Spain reaches 38 million users of social networks

Participate in the draw!



