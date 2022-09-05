Parler is available again on the Google Play Store after being banned for lack of moderation

Update (09/04/2022) – FM

Parler, the social networking app aimed at “freedom of speech”, is finally returning to the Play Store more than a year since its ban from the Google store. The platform had been removed from several software stores for failing to meet content moderation requirements amid the 2021 US Capitol building attack. speaking to The New York Times last Saturday (03), a spokesperson stated that the social network has made drastic changes to its policies of use. The goal is to prevent users from posting hate speech and incitement to violence on the platform, given that extremists would have used the app to design the attack that killed five people.

A month after the investments, the platform’s investors tightened the siege, and the social network’s executive director and co-founder was fired from his position. For a long time, Parler remained banned from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which hosted the site, and from the world’s most popular app stores. Samsung presents the Galaxy Watch4 with the great novelty of Google’s Wear OS - Advertisement - Eventually, appropriate revisions were made to its moderation protocol so that it did not pose a risk to the national security of the United States, and the app was then able to return to the App Store. Only in the last week, the changes were made in its version for Android, and finally it became available again in the Play Store.

While Parler believes that the best way to address the current issues of hate and cultural divide is to allow more speech, not less, we are still happy to do business with those who think differently, on terms we agree. Christina Cravens Parler’s Marketing Director

Google made a brief statement about Parler’s return to the Play Store, reiterating that all apps that have user-generated content must implement aggressive moderation practices to ban violence-apologetic themes and block individuals who disrupt the rules imposed by the developer of the game. Android. “As we’ve long stated, apps can appear on Google Play as long as they comply with developer policies,” a spokesperson said. In a related note, Truth Social — an app created by Donald Trump — remains out of store due to similar concerns on the part of Google.

Update (05/17/2021) — RB

Parler returns to the App Store after making improvements to content moderation

After almost a month of waiting, the Parler app has finally returned to the App Store. He had left the Apple store after used as a platform for extremists who carried out the violent attacks on the US Capitol in January of this year. - Advertisement - “Apple” has already authorized the last update of the application since last April, but as the new installation had not been made available to users, it did not return to the store before.

To conform to the terms of the App Store, Parler now makes sure that it will be able to identify any hate speech and incitement that may occur within the tool by users. However, it seems that the security enhancement will only happen for iOS. According to the interim CEO of the social network, Mark Meckler, the Android and web versions will deliver content that is not allowed on the iPhones operating system.

- Advertisement - Parler Edition 2.39 can now be downloaded or updated via official mobile stores. Are you a Parler app user? Let us know what you think of the changes in the space below.

Update (04/19/2021) Parler will return to the App Store after months out of the store and may also reach the Play Store

The social network Parler may soon have its app available for download on the App Store, Apple’s app store, according to details disclosed in a letter written by Apple, which was first obtained by the CNN team on Monday. fair (19). In the document, which was sent to Republican Senator Mike Lee and Representative of the same party, Ken Buck, the company explains that Parler met the necessary demands so that it could have its app back available on the App Store. According to Apple, “Parler has proposed updates to its app and its content moderation practices,” which are now in line with community guidelines. In this way, the company can make its dedicated app available again for Apple devices.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store. 🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

Now, the next step for the social network is to get back permission to enter its app on the Play Store – the largest app store for mobile phones with the Android operating system, from Google. The Mountain View company, however, has already commented on the matter and left the way open for Parler to return to the Android store. However, the Search Giant points out that, first, the social network needs to commit to applying similar changes like the ones it “arranged” with Apple. Get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free for PS4

Below is an excerpt from a note sent to The Verge by a Google spokesperson:

Parler has remained available on Android due to the openness of the platform, even though it is not currently distributed through Google Play. As we stated in January, Parler is welcome to return to the Play store as soon as they release an app that complies with our policies.

It is worth remembering that, since February, the social network has returned to work in its version for the web, but at the time, it has not yet been officially available for cell phones.

remember the case

Parler began to be banned from several platforms in January of this year, after the attacks on the US Capitol that left five people dead. At the time, it was discovered that the extremists present in the attack used the social network to “combine” the crime. Parler’s inaction in making changes to its moderation policy caused Google and Apple to ban the app from their official stores. After that, Amazon Web Services also blocked the social network’s access to its hosting services and, with that, the social network was also down for those looking for the platform in its browser version.

Since then, several changes have been made to the platform – which is known for allowing “free speech” – one of which was the dismissal of the social network’s co-creator and CEO, entrepreneur John Matze.

Original text (02/17/2021)

Parler is available again after bans on the App Store, Play Store and AWS

The social network Parler is finally available again, after about a month off the air. The return of the platform comes after the company announced a replacement for John Matze, who takes on the role of CEO of the company on an interim basis. As a reminder, the social network found itself at the center of a tornado after the violent attacks on the United States Capitol last month. After it was found that some of the extremists present in the invasion were regulars of the platform, Parler began to suffer several blocks from other companies. Apple and Google, for example, have banned the social network app from their official stores, the App Store and Play Store, respectively. In addition, Amazon Web Services has also done the same with hosting the platform’s official website. The three companies gave the same justification: the inertia of the developers to moderate the content published on Parler and avoid publications with incitement to violence.

As a result, the platform was out of operation during this entire period and, now, can only return to normal services after getting the support of a new hosting service, Epik – which also offers operations for other applications considered to be of extreme right, the Gab and 8chan. In addition, Parler also announced who will be its new CEO, replacing John Matze. The social network announced that Mark Meckler will be the interim executive director of the company. Meckler is known for being the founder of the Tea Party Patriots, a far-right political group. John Matze, who is the co-founder of Parler, was fired in early February by the company’s board of directors.

