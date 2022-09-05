Parler android returns to the Google store after improving its content moderation system

Parler was removed from the digital world in January of last year Trump supporters, including Trump, posted unmoderated content extolling hate and violence during the attack on Capitol Hill.

After more than a year out, now it returns to the world in the store, since outside of it it has always been as a direct download on its website.

On iOS he did manage to come back after cleaning up some posts, but in the android world he had a harder time. Now Google indicates that Parler already complies with Play development policies, with strong moderation practices, so that it is now possible to ban objectionable content thanks to a more effective internal reporting system than the one they had in 2021.

Google wants the process for reporting abusive user content to be quick, so that anything that violates the app’s terms of use and/or user policy is removed from the app.

Surely in Parler they have implemented, in their android app, the same moderation system that they have in iOS, allowing them to eliminate everything that incites violence, which is the greatest concern at the moment.

Now Trump supporters have their own social network, so the situation is unlikely to repeat itself. Twitter still does not allow their access, and things have calmed down quite a bit if we compare it with the situation experienced in 2021.

Apparently, Parler will now only have to regain confidence and win back the users who once had it on a pedestal.

Link: play.google.com.