Park my Spaceship, the app that compares the real world with spaceships

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Anyone who ever had a doubt about whether there was much difference in size between the Millennium Falcon and the megalithic circle of Stonehenge will finally be able to satisfy their curiosity thanks to the Park My Spaceship application.

Park my Spaceship allows you to choose real ships but also those that appear in Star Wars, Star Trek, Galactica …

It is an app that allows you to select any location on the planet and place a spaceship next to it, with which you can compare the size that those that come from the world of fiction would have in reality, but also the spaceships of the world. real world.

Establish this comparison, there is a search engine in which to enter the desired location. There is also a menu that allows you to select between the different types of ships whose size you want to compare. The available options are as follows:

-Star Wars

-2001, a space odyssey

-Mass Effect

-Galactic Hitchhiker’s Guide

-Thunderbirds

-Independence Day

-Firefly

-Space 1999

-Star Trek

-Blake’s 7

-Battlestar Galactica

-Red dwarf

Finally, there is a section dedicated to the real world, where not only do some real spaceships appear, but there is also the silhouette of a blue whale, which with 25 meters in length and 400 tons of weight is the largest known animal on the planet.

In addition, and given the time in which we find ourselves, it appears a section dedicated to Christmas which shows Santa’s sleigh (9 meters long), the sleigh with reindeer (21 meters long) and the bag with gifts for 7.7 billion people (400 meters in diameter).

Once the location and ship have been selected, you can move the map and enlarge or reduce the view to adapt it to the comparison you want to establish. And it is that sometimes there will be no choice but to reduce the size of the map so that, for example, the Death Star fits between Almería and Melilla. It’s not the augmented reality of Star Wars, but it’s also impressive to see your own house dwarfed under an Imperial destroyer.

Park my Spaceship is available as an app for iOS and Android as well as having a web version accessible from any desktop browser.

.