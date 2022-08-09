Parental controls on Snapchat

is not a social network, it is a messaging application that competes with Whatsapp, more than with Instagram or TikTok, and is extremely popular in countries like the United States or France.

In recent months, they have presented many novelties related to Augmented Reality and several innovative lenses, and now they are making the leap to what parents are most concerned about, the remote control of the platform to limit the activity of their children.

The aim of the new functions is to allow parents to control the activity of their little ones, also offering the possibility of seeing who their children’s friends are and with whom they have communicated in the previous seven days.

Snap has commented on its blog that parents will also be able to report accounts their children are friends with if they violate Snapchat’s policies, but at no time will it be possible to view their children’s conversations on Snapchat.

How to access control tools

To access the , parents need to create a Snapchat account and become friends with their children. Minors must accept the controls, so that they know at all times that their activity is being monitored, without spying on the chats.

In the future, children will also be able to notify parents if they report accounts or content on the platform.

They want to foster collaboration and trust between parents and teens, not create tools of censorship and absolute control, and with these tools it will be possible to encourage a dialogue about dangerous contacts and harmful content that can be seen in the application.

The decision to implement these tools has also been made under pressure from a group of state attorneys general, who asked both Snap and TikTok to increase parental controls in their applications.

It is important to remember that teenagers must be mutual friends to send each other messages on snapchat, so it is not possible for a stranger, without being a friend before, to send content to minors. Profiles and friend lists are private, and there is no public content like on Instagram or TikTok.

Parental controls are available in the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, but will be available in other countries starting this fall.