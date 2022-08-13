Parapharmaceutical Haleon remains adrift after leaving GSK

The July IPO of GSK parapharmaceutical is becoming a textbook case of how not to spin off. The case was already complex, and now investors have started to worry about a heartburn drug, Zantac. The risk is not new. It was marketed for babies, the elderly, and many other people. GSK and Pfizer, owners of Haleon before the spin-off, took turns selling it until 2006. But in 2019, when Sanofi was selling it, the FDA warned that a potential carcinogen was created in its manufacture.

Haleon made no secret of it. In his brochure, he warned of “indemnity obligations” he might have to Pfizer and GSK for an over-the-counter variety of Zantac. Haleon’s recent stock market crash seems to have been caused by analysts and investors who have woken up to the litigation that lies ahead. GSK and Sanofi also fell sharply on Wednesday.

Haleon’s as much as 18% decline since Monday seems excessive. The 6,000 million euros of loss of value would imply that each of the 2,000 current claimants could receive 3.1 million. Bayer reserved more than 10,000 million to agree with cancer patients around Roundup, which means 84,000 for each of the 125,000 litigants. MSD’s settlement in 2005 for the anti-inflammatory Vioxx amounted to 170,000 per person. The risk is that there are new complaints.

This uncertainty is the last thing Haleon needs. It has been born in a difficult context, with inflation that could affect margins and encourage customers to abandon expensive toothpastes such as Sensodyne or branded painkillers such as Advil. That GSK has loaded the firm with 12,000 million debt, 4 times its EBITDA, does not help. Neither does the risk created by GSK and Pfizer’s desire to sell their remaining 45% equity. One hope was that Haleon could be a takeover target or embark on its own takeover, as the drugstore sector remains fragmented. The risk of litigation means that any potential partners can stay away for now.