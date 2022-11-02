Paramount Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in November 2022

Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
By Abraham
Another month has started this week and, as usual, it’s time to see what’s new in Paramount Plus throughout November. The streaming service will have an expansion in the catalog with premieres and content considered to be awaited by the audience.

In all, there are titles present in categories such as movies, series and children. Highlight for the premiere of On Vacation With the Ex Caribe: Salseiro VIPthe fifth season ade RuPaul’s Drag Race, The mirror, Until death and Grease – In the Times of Brilhantina.

Without further ado, you can see below the complete list of news coming to the Paramount Plus catalog in November 2022. Also, take the opportunity to comment with us what you think of the list, in the space below the text.

  • Films
  • Series
  • Children
Films
  • Until Death – November 4
  • Grease – In the Times of Brilhantina – November 4th
  • The Mirror – November 11
Series
  • On Vacation With The Ex Caribe: Salseiro VIP – November 15
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 5) – November 24
Children
  • Transformers: Earth’s Spark – November 12
  • Blue’s Big City Adventure – November 19
  • The Smurfs (Season 2) – November 21
