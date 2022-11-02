Paramount Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in November 2022

Another month has started this week and, as usual, it’s time to see what’s new in Paramount Plus throughout November. The streaming service will have an expansion in the catalog with premieres and content considered to be awaited by the audience.

In all, there are titles present in categories such as movies, series and children. Highlight for the premiere of On Vacation With the Ex Caribe: Salseiro VIPthe fifth season ade RuPaul’s Drag Race, The mirror, Until death and Grease – In the Times of Brilhantina.