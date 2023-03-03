Paramount Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in March 2023

- Advertisement -
March has arrived, and with it, news on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Star Plus and Prime Video.
Paramount Plus, another platform that has been gaining more and more subscribers in Europe, also revealed its release schedule this week. Among the highlights are: the original feature Escola de Quebrada, the second season of Yellowjackets, a new season of South Park, the horror film Sorria, and the new series George & Tammy, Rabbit Hole and The Flatshare.
Check out all the premieres below:
- Series
- Films
Series
- Geroge & Tammy (Available from March 2nd)
- The Challenge: World Championship (available March 9)
- Transformers: Earth Spark – New Episodes (Available starting March 10th)
- South Park – New Season (Available March 10th)
- The Journey With Andrea Bocelli (available March 14)
- The Flatshare (available from March 17th)
- Ex on the Beach (USA) – New season (available from March 22nd)
- Yellowjackets – Season 2 (Available March 24th, with a new episode every week)
Films
- Quebrada School (available from March 3rd)
- Smile (available from March 16)
- Rabbit Hole: The Lying Game (Available March 27th)
