Paramount Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in June 2023

June has already begun and while many are preparing for the beloved São João festivities, the streaming platforms have a lot of news in their catalogues.

We recently discovered the news coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Star Plus and Lionsgate Plus, but Paramount Plus, another popular Europeian platform, also decided to announce what’s coming to its catalog over the next few days.

Among the highlights are the new seasons of: Rio Shore, Queen Of The Universe, iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In addition, we will have the films: An Unknown Obsession and The Inspection; and the franchises: Paranormal Activity (Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom).