Paramount Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in June 2023

June has already begun and while many are preparing for the beloved São João festivities, the streaming platforms have a lot of news in their catalogues.
We recently discovered the news coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Star Plus and Lionsgate Plus, but Paramount Plus, another popular Europeian platform, also decided to announce what’s coming to its catalog over the next few days.
Among the highlights are the new seasons of: Rio Shore, Queen Of The Universe, iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
In addition, we will have the films: An Unknown Obsession and The Inspection; and the franchises: Paranormal Activity (Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom).
Check out the highlights of the month:
- Series
- Films
- Queen Of The Universe – Season 2 (2 episodes when premiered June 3, and a new episode each week)
- Rio Shore (Available from June 15th, with a new episode every week)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 2 (available June 15, with a new episode each week)
- iCarly – Season 3 (2 episodes debuting June 25th and a new episode each week)
- Joe Pickett – Season 1 (available June 29)
- Paranormal Activity 2 – June 1
- Paranormal Activity 3 – June 1
- Paranormal Activity 4th – 1st June
- Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension – June 1
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones – June 1
- An Unknown Obsession – June 8
- Transformers: The Last Knight – June 8
- The Inspection – June 10th
- Wifelike – June 12th
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – June 29
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – June 29
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – June 29
- Margaux – June 30th