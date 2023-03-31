Paramount Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in April 2023

- Advertisement -
The month of March 2023 has come to an end and that curiosity to learn more about the news on streaming platforms is already over. A paramount pluswhich has been gaining more and more subscribers in Europe, revealed its release schedule.
Among the highlights are: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the new series A Very English Scandal, Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head, Monster High, a new season of Rugrats: The Little Angels and Digman.
Check out all the premieres below:
- A Very English Scandal (Available from April 6th)
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (first two episodes available from April 7th, with a new episode each week)
- Monster High (Available April 10th, with a new episode Monday through Friday)
- Yonder (available from April 11)
- The Sect (available from April 11)
- Sign (available from April 11)
- The Voice (available from April 11)
- Rugrats: The Little Angels – New season (available from April 17th)
- Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (first two episodes available April 21, with a new episode each week)
- Digman (Available from April 28th, with a new episode every week)
- Dangerous Game: Victims of Inheritance (available from April 21)
- Family Legacy (available from April 26)
And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!
