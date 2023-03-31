5G News
Paramount Plus: See what's new coming to the catalog in April 2023

By Abraham
Paramount Plus: See what's new coming to the catalog in April 2023
The month of March 2023 has come to an end and that curiosity to learn more about the news on streaming platforms is already over. A paramount pluswhich has been gaining more and more subscribers in Europe, revealed its release schedule.

Among the highlights are: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the new series A Very English Scandal, Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head, Monster High, a new season of Rugrats: The Little Angels and Digman.

Check out all the premieres below:

  • Series
  • Films
Series
  • A Very English Scandal (Available from April 6th)
  • Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (first two episodes available from April 7th, with a new episode each week)
  • Monster High (Available April 10th, with a new episode Monday through Friday)
  • Yonder (available from April 11)
  • The Sect (available from April 11)
  • Sign (available from April 11)
  • The Voice (available from April 11)
  • Rugrats: The Little Angels – New season (available from April 17th)
  • Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (first two episodes available April 21, with a new episode each week)
  • Digman (Available from April 28th, with a new episode every week)
Films
  • Dangerous Game: Victims of Inheritance (available from April 21)
  • Family Legacy (available from April 26)
And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

Audio-Technica launches luxury headphones with wood construction and hefty price
